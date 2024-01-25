Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Independent Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.