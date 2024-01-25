Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,259,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $44.17 on Friday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

