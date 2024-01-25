Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 6.8%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 126,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 599,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

