Insider Buying: DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Purchases £116,435.32 in Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 98,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £116,435.32 ($147,948.31).

LON DPEU opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.42. DP Eurasia has a 1 year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a market cap of £160.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 0.85.

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

