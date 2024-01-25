Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Insider Purchases 4,206 Shares of Stock

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin purchased 4,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £34,825.68 ($44,251.18).

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

MUT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 830 ($10.55). 88,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 836.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 825.58. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 766.60 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($11.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £907.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 5,937.50%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.