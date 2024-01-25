Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$59,831.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) Director Cathy Singer acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$59,831.00.
Osisko Mining Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$940.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 64.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
