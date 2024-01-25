Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells 71,220 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,572,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $203,170.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Price John sold 6,144 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $135,290.88.

On Friday, January 12th, Sharon Price John sold 12,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $276,860.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $11,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

