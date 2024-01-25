Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $127,700.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

