Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Sells $304,030.40 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $304,030.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,165,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,461,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 8,034 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $179,318.88.

On Thursday, January 11th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $375,869.49.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

