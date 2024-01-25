Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £162.84 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.97), for a total transaction of £162.84 ($206.91).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,494 ($69.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,583.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,234.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.80) to GBX 4,800 ($60.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,000 ($76.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

