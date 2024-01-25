Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 15,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $649,950.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,937 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $426,761.74.

RxSight Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $48.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RxSight by 788.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RxSight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.