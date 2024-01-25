Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells 27,170 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

