Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.5 %

IBP traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.71. 262,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,412. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $199.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

