Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.18.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$208.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,579. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$206.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$200.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.2273352 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

