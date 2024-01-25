IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
IntegraFin Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IHP stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.80 ($3.71). 172,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,732. The stock has a market cap of £966.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,945.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.16. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
IntegraFin Company Profile
