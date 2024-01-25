IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHP stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.80 ($3.71). 172,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,732. The stock has a market cap of £966.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,945.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.16. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

