Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

