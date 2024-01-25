Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

