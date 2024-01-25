Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.20.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

