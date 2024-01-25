Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.64. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

