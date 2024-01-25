Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

ISRG stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,977. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

