Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

