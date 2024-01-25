Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.61. The company had a trading volume of 229,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,189. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

