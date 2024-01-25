Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEF stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

