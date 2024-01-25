Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

