Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 4th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

