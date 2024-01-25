Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Invesco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

