Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,332,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 4,406,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.49.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
