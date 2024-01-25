Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,332,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 4,406,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.49.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

