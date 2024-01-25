Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,754,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,989,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.73 and its 200 day moving average is $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $429.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

