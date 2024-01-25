Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Cut by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average is $148.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

