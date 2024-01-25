Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Holdings Boosted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 478.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 341.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 351.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 396.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

