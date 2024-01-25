Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 897.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $53,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 283,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

