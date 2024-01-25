Investar (ISTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th.

ISTR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 7,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,485. Investar has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,607 shares of company stock worth $35,585. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Investar during the first quarter valued at $575,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 71.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

