iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 119,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $489.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.73. The stock has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

