iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.97 and a 200 day moving average of $451.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

