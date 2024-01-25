iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 451,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 551,231 shares.The stock last traded at $23.39 and had previously closed at $23.22.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,537,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 221,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,372,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.