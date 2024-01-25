iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 2.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $234,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,238. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.