iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

