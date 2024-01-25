iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $43,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

