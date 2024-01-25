iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $43,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.