J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $234.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $203.71 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.75. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

