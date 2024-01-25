Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

