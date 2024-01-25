Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.82. 74,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

