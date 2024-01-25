Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,048 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.33 and a 200-day moving average of $208.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

