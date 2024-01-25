Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 380,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JBBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 43,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

