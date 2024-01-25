Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €27.94 ($30.37) and last traded at €27.74 ($30.15). 52,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.38 ($29.76).

Jenoptik Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.54 and its 200-day moving average is €25.86.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

