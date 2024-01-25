Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $10.21 million and $191,186.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00576877 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $177,026.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

