JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 7.6% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $30.68. 264,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 958,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

