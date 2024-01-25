JMP Securities Boosts Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $47.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

About Sagimet Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

