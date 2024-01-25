JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $343.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.44.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $216.81 on Monday. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.31.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

