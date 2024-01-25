JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in JOYY were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $15,925,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Up 3.0 %

YY stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YY. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YY

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.