JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,822 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 603,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

